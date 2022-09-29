Pa. Judge Won't Stop Counties Letting Voters Fix Bad Ballots

By Matthew Santoni (September 29, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate judge blocked a bid Thursday by state and national Republicans to stop counties from letting voters "cure" defective mail-in ballots that otherwise wouldn't be counted in the upcoming election, though the decision is all but certain to be appealed to the state Supreme Court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS