UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (September 30, 2022, 7:20 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen German software company Topalsson face a breach of contract claim from law firm CMS, Pfizer and BioNTech look for the cure to their patent woes in a claim against Moderna, and Alaska Airlines ready for departure in a commercial contracts claim against Virgin Aviation....

