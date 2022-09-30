Foreign Trustees Can't Halt Disclosure Fight On Forsters Docs

By Joanne Faulkner (September 30, 2022, 5:54 PM BST) -- The English courts have jurisdiction to consider whether Forsters LLP should disclose files on trustees based in Cyprus, the Court of Appeal ruled Friday, ahead of a 2023 trial between two Russian oligarchs over rights to a valuable fertilizer business....

