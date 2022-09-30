Pro Say: The Shifting Politics Of Courthouse Arrests

Law360 (September 30, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors' sudden decision to abandon charges against a Massachusetts state judge accused of hampering the arrest of an undocumented immigrant in her courtroom in 2019 has stoked some attorneys' fears that quickly changing political winds played an outsized role in the matter from the very beginning. ...

