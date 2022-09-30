Fla. Man's Silence Keeps Gilead's NY Counterfeiting Suit Alive

By Dani Kass (September 30, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has refused to let a Florida man escape allegations that he was part of a conspiracy to sell counterfeit versions of Gilead HIV medication, saying his decision to plead the fifth during a deposition was particularly damning when deciding whether he could be sued in the state....

