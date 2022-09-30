Energy Cos. Pin Duty On W.Va. In Unplugged Wells Suit

By Charlie Innis (September 30, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Two major energy companies argued that they aren't responsible for plugging allegedly abandoned gas wells that a proposed class of landowners say are burdening their properties, urging the West Virginia federal court to throw the claims out for being at odds with state law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS