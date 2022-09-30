11th Circ. Says Solid Atlanta Harassment Policy Dooms Suit

By Abby Wargo (September 30, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday backed the city of Atlanta's win in four female employees' lawsuit alleging the city didn't take proper action after they complained about a colleague sexually harassing them, ruling the city had a solid reporting policy in place that the workers failed to use....

