Ga. Justices End Judicial Candidate's Run Before Election

By Rosie Manins (September 30, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Democratic challenger to an incumbent Republican chief magistrate judge in north Georgia was wrongly allowed by a county elections board to run as a candidate in an upcoming election, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Friday, reversing a lower court's refusal to oust him from the ballot....

