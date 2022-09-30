Ex-Bankruptcy Judge Sontchi To Referee Twitter Trial Prep

By Jeff Montgomery (September 30, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor appointed retired U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Christopher S. Sontchi on Friday to serve as a special master for remaining discovery disputes between Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. in Twitter's suit to force the Tesla Inc. CEO to close on a $44 billion offer for the social media giant....

