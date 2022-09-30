Philip Morris Loses Fight Over NC Export Tax Credit Cap

By Maria Koklanaris (September 30, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- North Carolina law does not permit Philip Morris to generate a tax credit for exportation of more than $6 million in any given year, a state court judge ruled, denying the tobacco giant's petition for an administrative decision review....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS