Merger Law Repeal Complicates Town's Bid To Join Pittsburgh

By Matthew Santoni (September 30, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Residents of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, filed a petition with a state court seeking to revive an effort to merge their town with the neighboring City of Pittsburgh, despite a recent change in state law that claimed to do away with the process they are following....

