10th Circ. Returns $464M Dam Project Fight To District Court

By Jess Krochtengel (September 30, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday sent back to a U.S. district court the Sierra Club and other groups' challenge to the $464 million expansion of a Denver hydroelectric dam, saying the fight doesn't belong in an appeals court merely because the project has a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license....

