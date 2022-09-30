Ex-Dewey CFO To Pay $95K To End SEC Civil Fraud Suit

By Dave Simpson (September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP's former chief financial officer has agreed to pay about $95,000 to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit over an alleged scheme to con banks and insurer-investors out of $250 million to keep the doomed firm afloat, the commission said in a request for final approval of the deal Friday....

