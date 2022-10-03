Citibank Gets NJ Firm's Suit Over Fraudulent Check Tossed

By Sarah Jarvis (October 3, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has granted Citibank's bid to dismiss a suit filed by Garden State law firm Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota LLP over an alleged scam that sent nearly $119,000 of the firm's funds to a bogus entity's account....

