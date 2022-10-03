Justices Won't Hear Contract Row Involving Ex-Tribal Worker

By Caleb Symons (October 3, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not take up litigation in which a former land division manager for the Ute Indian Tribe sought to recoup monthly compensation he claims the tribe withheld in breach of his contract after he resigned 15 years ago....

