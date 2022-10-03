11th Circ. Calls Pastor's City Council Prayer Gov't Speech

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 3, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Jacksonville, Florida's city council's custom of opening its meeting with a prayer constitutes government speech, the Eleventh Circuit held, precluding a pastor from contending that his right to free speech was violated when the city council president cut off his microphone mid-invocation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS