Crypto Mining Machine Maker Sued Over Alleged Fraud

By Sarah Jarvis (October 4, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based company that makes bitcoin mining machines has been hit with a proposed class action from a group of purchasers alleging claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, saying they bought but never received their machines....

