Trump Fights Fast Appeal Of Mar-A-Lago Special Master Order

By Carolina Bolado (October 3, 2022, 1:10 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump told the Eleventh Circuit on Monday that there is no need for an expedited review of a Florida federal judge's decision to appoint a special master to screen documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate, saying he would be prejudiced if the appeal is expedited....

