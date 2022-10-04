EU, African Nations Continue Talks On Dispute Resolution

By Caleb Symons (October 4, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Negotiators from the European Union and five African countries are still developing a procedure for dispute resolution as they work toward an expanded trade partnership, an effort now set against the backdrop of South Africa's challenge to newly enacted EU rules on citrus imports....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS