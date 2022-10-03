Norfolk Southern Can't Seek Immunity At DC Circ., STB Says

By Bryan Koenig (October 3, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Surface Transportation Board pressed the D.C. Circuit on Friday to toss Norfolk Southern Railway Co.'s challenge of an agency decision denying the company immunity from CSX Transportation Inc.'s antitrust claims, arguing that only the Virginia federal judge overhearing the suit has authority over the case....

