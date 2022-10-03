Wash. Judge Tosses Slew Of 'Big Lie' Election Suits

By Greg Lamm (October 3, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has tossed several lawsuits brought by the Washington Election Integrity Coalition United accusing counties of rigging election results for the 2020 presidential race in favor of President Joe Biden, ruling that the plaintiffs lack standing to allege voting right violations because they don't have a personal stake distinct from a "generalized grievance" against the government....

