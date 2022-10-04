Week After Januvia Patent Is Upheld, Merck Sues Over Generic

By Adam Lidgett (October 4, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Merck has launched a suit claiming a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company's proposed generic of the blockbuster diabetes drug Januvia infringes its patent on the treatment, less than a week after the Federal Circuit backed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding the patent....

