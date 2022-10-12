Alex Jones Ordered To Pay $965M Over Sandy Hook Lies

By Cara Salvatore (October 12, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut jury on Wednesday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media company to pay $965 million, plus attorney fees, to a group of families he smeared after they lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook mass shooting, a sum he and the bankrupt company likely cannot pay....

