Tribes Say DOI Botched Superfund Land Swap Approval

By Andrew Westney (October 4, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have urged an Idaho federal judge to grant them a quick win in their suit challenging a U.S. Department of the Interior-approved land transfer to expand a plant at a Superfund site near tribal land, saying the DOI's review gave short shrift to the Tribes' treaty rights, environmental justice and several federal laws....

