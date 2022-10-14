Microsoft Fires Back At Reseller's £270M Antitrust Suit

By Alex Baldwin (October 14, 2022, 7:21 PM BST) -- Microsoft has denied the brunt of an antitrust lawsuit seeking £270 million ($302 million) brought by a software reseller accusing the tech giant of stifling competition, after failing to strike out parts of the claim levied at its U.K. business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS