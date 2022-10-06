DOJ Wants Drug-Related FOIA Practices Suit Thrown Out

By Mike Curley (October 6, 2022, 9:38 AM EDT) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Drug Enforcement Agency are asking a Texas federal court to throw out claims that the DEA has a practice of stonewalling Freedom of Information Act requests, saying the complaint doesn't show that the DEA's response to requests about psilocybin were improper....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS