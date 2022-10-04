9th Circ. Won't Undo SEC's Win Against Settlement Holdouts

By Lauren Berg (October 4, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will keep its win against three defendants who, unlike their 15 co-defendants, refused to settle over allegations they posed as retail investors to buy and "flip" municipal bonds, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying they behaved as brokers despite not being registered....

