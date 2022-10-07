Indirect Hurricane Ian Losses Could Be Covered By Insurance

By William Wagner (October 7, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Companies directly affected by Hurricane Ian can look to their commercial property insurance policies to cover their property damage, lost income, continuing expenses like rent and wages, and extra expenses incurred to mitigate their losses, such as the cost to rent alternative space while their property undergoes repairs....

