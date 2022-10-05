Colo. Panel Tries To Untangle Emissions Rule Deadlines

By Daniel Ducassi (October 4, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A panel of Colorado appellate judges grappled Tuesday with what state lawmakers expected of regulators when they passed a pair of greenhouse gas reduction bills in 2019 with differing timelines, leading one jurist to grill an environmental attorney on why legislators passed two measures in the first place....

