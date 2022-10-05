Investor Attys Nab $4.65M In Direct Lending Fraud Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 5, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted a $4.65 million award to seven law firms representing individual investors in a settlement that is part of a suit initially lodged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against Direct Lending Investments LLC over its founder's alleged concealment of overdue loans to inflate the value of the firm's private debt holdings....

