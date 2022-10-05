Ex-Wilson Elser Litigator Says He Can't Arbitrate Bias Suit

By Dave Simpson (October 5, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A former Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP litigator urged a New York federal court not to send his suit — which claims he was fired for being disabled — to arbitration, arguing Wednesday that it would be prohibitively expensive for him and that the firm's arbitration agreement is unconscionable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS