Bid For Lower Colo. Property Taxes May Hinge On One Phrase

By Daniel Ducassi (October 6, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Colorado appeals panel on Wednesday appeared skeptical that pandemic-hit commercial property owners are entitled to update their property values for events that happen anytime between regular biennial assessments, with discussion circling around the meaning of the phrase "years which intervene."...

