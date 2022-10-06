US Expands Historic Site Of 1864 Native American Massacre

By Caleb Symons (October 6, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Federal authorities have acquired nearly 3,500 acres to expand a national historic site in eastern Colorado recognizing the unprovoked killing of around 230 Native Americans, saying the addition will help raise public awareness of the 1864 massacre and protect the local ecosystem....

