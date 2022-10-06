WTO Deputy Rues Lack Of 'Shared Vision' For Dispute Reform

By Micah Danney (October 6, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Fixing the World Trade Organization's process for settling disputes between countries is the toughest to enact of the many reforms its members have been calling for, Deputy Director-General Anabel Gonzalez said Thursday following the organization's annual public forum....

