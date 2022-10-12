UK Top Court Sees No Error In Denial Of Optician's VAT Credit

By Matt Thompson (October 12, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The British tax authority did not err in reducing the amount of value-added tax credits deductible by a major optician due to the optician's failure to correctly record the amount of VAT it owed, the U.K.'s highest court ruled Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS