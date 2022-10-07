H-E-B Can't Escape Defamation Claims In Contract Row

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 7, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court says supermarket chain H-E-B must face a surface cleaner company's defamation and business disparagement claims in a suit alleging that H-E-B spread information about their contract dispute to a San Antonio newspaper, finding the company's press release qualified as commercial speech not protected by state law....

