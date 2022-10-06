DHS Asks For Pause On Asylum-Seeker Work Visa Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (October 6, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is asking a Maryland federal court to pause a lawsuit brought against it by immigration advocacy groups, saying the court's rulings on issues brought up in similar lawsuits over asylum-seeker work authorization requests could resolve this case....

