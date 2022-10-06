2nd Circ. Upholds Penny Stock Trader's $12M Judgment

By Katryna Perera (October 6, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday upheld a New York federal judge's ruling that an investor is liable for paying $12 million and nearly $900,000 in civil penalties for completing unregistered penny stock transactions, finding that the investor's challenges to the ruling are meritless....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS