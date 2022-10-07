New DOJ Fraud Section Data Expert Will Reshape Compliance

By Hui Chen (October 7, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had hired Matt Galvin, former global vice president of ethics and compliance at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the world's largest brewery, for the new role of compliance and data analytics counsel in the Criminal Division's Fraud Section....

