Renewing Tax Cuts Tops Agenda For Slim GOP House Majority

By Stephen K. Cooper (November 16, 2022, 10:46 PM EST) -- Republicans secured enough seats Wednesday to wrest control of the House of Representatives from Democrats, paving the way for GOP lawmakers to begin early efforts to renew individual and business tax provisions enacted in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that expire in 2025....

