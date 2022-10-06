Biden To Pardon Federal Marijuana Possession Convictions

By Sam Reisman (October 6, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping changes to federal cannabis policy, saying he would pardon all federal offenders convicted of simple marijuana possession and direct health and law enforcement officials to review the drug's federal Schedule I status....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS