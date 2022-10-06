Del. Chancellor Agrees To Musk's Request To Stay Twitter Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (October 6, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor agreed Thursday to stay a five-day trial scheduled to begin Oct. 17 on Twitter's suit to force Elon Musk to close on his $44 billion offer for the social media giant, saying the court would hold a November trial if Musk misses an Oct. 28 take-private deadline....

