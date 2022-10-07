Revised Essential-Patent Policy To Spur New Injunction Fights

By Ryan Davis (October 7, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Owners of standard-essential patents will be emboldened to push for injunctions blocking sales of infringing products after a major standard-setting organization decided to walk back limits it had placed on the ability to seek such orders, leaving courts and regulators to decide when injunctive relief is warranted, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS