Guiding DOJ, FTC Merger Mantra: Not Every Deal Is 'Fixable'

By Bryan Koenig (October 7, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Officials from the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department's Antitrust Division offered a concise overview last month of exactly what the Biden administration seeks as it tries to rewrite the antitrust enforcement playbook, including a very skeptical take on merger remedies, the search for more labor and merger concerns on the buyer's side....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS