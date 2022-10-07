Couple Want Home Depot, EBay Foot Burn Suit Remanded

By Mike Curley (October 7, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A couple alleging that a combination of chemicals bought through Home Depot and eBay severely burned the woman's feet are asking an Ohio federal court to send their suit back to state court, saying defendant Zep Inc. didn't get every defendant's consent to remove it to federal court....

