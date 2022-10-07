Pa. Committee Says Court Can't Interfere In Probe Of Philly DA

By P.J. D'Annunzio (October 7, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania legislative committee handling the impeachment investigation into Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's handling of crime in the city urged the Commonwealth Court to toss the DA's attempt to block its subpoenas, arguing that the courts shouldn't interfere in the legislature's activities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS