Judge Tosses $203M Korean IP Litigation Funding Row

By Jasmin Jackson (October 7, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has booted a South Korean research university's suit against an entity it created to monetize a semiconductor patent, ruling Friday that the Badger State is not the right forum for the litigation over the entity's management of a $203 million damages award issued against Samsung....

