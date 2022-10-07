UK Top Court Draws Battle Lines With Creditors Duty Ruling

By Joanne Faulkner (October 7, 2022, 8:28 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court ruled for the first time on if and when company directors owe a duty to their creditors in the face of declining financial health in a series of concurring opinions rife with dicta, providing litigators with no shortage of fodder for future court battles. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS