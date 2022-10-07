Fed. Circ. Judge Chides VLSI Atty In Bid To Ax Intel PTAB Win

By Britain Eakin (October 7, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge laid into an attorney for VLSI Technology LLC on Friday, saying he was being "overly technical" in arguing that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board should have adopted claim constructions that had been agreed upon with patent challenger Intel Corp. and that were adopted in parallel litigation....

