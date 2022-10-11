'Que Sera, Sera' Writer's Daughter Wants Kin To Let Song Be

By Tiffany Hu (October 11, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The daughter of one of the Oscar-winning songwriters behind hits like "Que Sera, Sera" and "Silver Bells" has asked a Tennessee federal judge to toss a lawsuit filed by her daughter, who claims that she's being illegally cut out of her share of the revenue from song royalties....

